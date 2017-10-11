Couple married 75 years dies in Napa wildfire

After a couple both died in their home in the Atlas Peak Fire in Napa, their sons are left to sort through the ruins of their home.Charles and Sara Rippey had been married 75 years. They were 100 and 98 years old.Their sons, Charles Jr. and Ike, returned to the condominium on Westlake Drive at the Silverado Country Club to see what remained."Everything, an accumulation of a lifetime," Charles Jr., reflected. "Fire doesn't care."He said that he finds comfort in the knowledge that his parents died together. That's what he thinks they would have wanted.The couple "were happy right up until the last minute," one of their sons told ABC News.