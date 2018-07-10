Dozens of acres burn in separate South Bay wildfires

Bryan Del Fava stood with dozens of his neighbors who live near San Jose's Santa Teresa County Park on Tuesday. The crowd was fixated on the Curie Fire, growing on the hillside behind their homes."Yeah, it's scary," Del Fava told ABC7 News. "It really is!"San Jose Fire Captain Michael Van Elgort said this summer is likely the start of a very active wildfire season. As of 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, SJFD said the Curie Fire was 85% contained after it burned 70-acres.The fire was first reported after 3 p.m. Tuesday.Bernabe Muniz told ABC7 News he rode his bike through the county park only hours prior. He said conditions were fit for a fire."I was up there at 11 o'clock," he explained. "It was very dry, windy, hot."Captain Van Elgort said at least 120 fire personnel helped battle the Curie Fire.Assistance and full air support from Cal Fire also helped stop this tier-two fire from spreading further.No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported because of the Curie Fire.Simultaneously, and a few miles south in Morgan Hill, the Hale Fire burned 40-acres. Three buildings were destroyed and four horses were killed.Victor Silva estimated he lost thousands of dollars in machinery that was marred by the fire. While that was a disappointing reality, Silver explained his loss paled in comparison to the family who lost animals.Silva described watching from a distance as Fava tore through the dry grass, leading to his machinery.He said he's grateful he took some precautions ahead of the fire."Just a week or two weeks ago, I had just finished clearing it all out," he explained while pointing to nearby grass. "That's why there's no fire over there where my tractors are at."Weed abatement is just one precaution Captain Van Elgort said is necessary to keep the threat of wildfire as low as humanly possible this hot, dry summer."It's going to be very dangerous," he said. "A very high volume fire season, unfortunately."