A Bay Area native is among the victims killed in the shooting attack in Las Vegas. Michelle Vo graduated from Independence High School in San Jose in 2003.

There was an emotional thank you Wednesday involving one of the Bay Area victims from the Las Vegas shooting.Michelle Vo graduated from high school in San Jose.She was shot and killed at Sunday's festival but not before Kody Robertson from Ohio tried to save her.Robertson befriended Michelle just hours before the shooting.He was standing next to her when she was shot and carried her out of the venue into a bystander's pick-up truck that was headed to the hospital.Robertson ran back into the venue to help other victims, but helping Vo was on the top of his mind."With her being there by herself. That and her not having any information I had to find a way to get to her,"Robertson said.He shared those comments during an interview Wednesday alongside Vo's sister Cathy, who lives in Campbell.Robertson would later reach Las Vegas's Sunrise Hospital to learn the 32-year-old Independence High graduate had died."You were there to tell us about her last moments. So, whenever we tell her story, we won't be able to tell her story without telling your story also," Cathy said.Vo was living in Los Angeles and working at an insurance company.Friends say she was full of energy and a big country music fan.