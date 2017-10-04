LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

VIDEO: Las Vegas shooting survivor shares final moments of victim's life with her sister

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who survived the Las Vegas shooting recounted former Bay Area resident Michelle Vo's last moments to her sister. (CNN)

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
There was an emotional thank you Wednesday involving one of the Bay Area victims from the Las Vegas shooting.

Michelle Vo graduated from high school in San Jose.

She was shot and killed at Sunday's festival but not before Kody Robertson from Ohio tried to save her.

Robertson befriended Michelle just hours before the shooting.

He was standing next to her when she was shot and carried her out of the venue into a bystander's pick-up truck that was headed to the hospital.

VIDEO: Bay Area native MIchelle Vo among victims killed in Las Vegas
EMBED More News Videos

A Bay Area native is among the victims killed in the shooting attack in Las Vegas. Michelle Vo graduated from Independence High School in San Jose in 2003.


Robertson ran back into the venue to help other victims, but helping Vo was on the top of his mind.

"With her being there by herself. That and her not having any information I had to find a way to get to her,"Robertson said.

He shared those comments during an interview Wednesday alongside Vo's sister Cathy, who lives in Campbell.

Robertson would later reach Las Vegas's Sunrise Hospital to learn the 32-year-old Independence High graduate had died.

"You were there to tell us about her last moments. So, whenever we tell her story, we won't be able to tell her story without telling your story also," Cathy said.

Vo was living in Los Angeles and working at an insurance company.

Friends say she was full of energy and a big country music fan.

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familymass shootinglas vegas mass shootinglas vegascrimemurderu.s. & worldvictimssiblingsLas VegasSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area native among victims killed in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Public figures send love to Vegas after mass shooting
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Bay Area husband saves wife's life during chaos of Las Vegas shooting
Officials: Vegas shooter intended to escape, may have had accomplices
Musician recalls hiding under stage during Vegas shooting and running for safety
California High School plans to honor two alumni killed in Vegas massacre
More las vegas mass shooting
FAMILY & PARENTING
'Exhausted mom' speaks out after airport photo goes viral
Couple born in same hospital, on same day get married
Former President Obama surprises Michelle with video on 25th anniversary
Mom's car accident image shows the importance of car seats
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Recovery continues as Las Vegas shooting investigation unfolds
California High School plans to honor two alumni killed in Vegas massacre
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says she had no knowledge of attack
Bay Area Vegas shooting victim's family comforted to know she was happy at concert
Warriors reach out to Chinese fans through Weibo
Police: 'Tough guy' in knockout video wanted in Texas
False rumor about second Vegas shooter surfaces online
Show More
Golden State Warriors face Timberwolves in China
TWITTER STORY: Google introduces wireless headphones
Sen. Feinstein's daughter planned to attend concert where massacre happened
Student with Nerf gun prompted lockdown at Las Positas campus in Livermore
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
More News
Top Video
California High School plans to honor two alumni killed in Vegas massacre
Golden State Warriors face Timberwolves in China
'The Gratitude Network' aims to help children locally, globally
SF supes drop bill, say chief's plans to fight car-breakins is working
More Video