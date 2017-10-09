FIRE

Fires force evacuations in Calistoga, Napa, Santa Rosa

Fires burning in the Calistoga and Napa areas Sunday night were threatening structures and forcing residents to evacuate. (Courtesy: Nori Yaneli via Facebook)

Fires burning in the Calistoga, Napa and Santa Rosa areas have ignited structures and forced residents to evacuate.

The fire has crossed Highway 101 in Santa Rosa and ignited structures west of the freeway in the area of Kohl's Department Store on Hopper Avenue. Residents and businesses should evacuate immediately in the areas of Cross Creek Road, Sky Farm Drive, Saint Andrews Drive, all residences north Fountaingrove Parkway and Montecito Heights. The fire is believed to have begun late Sunday night near Highway 128 in Napa County and progressed towards Santa Rosa city limits.

Mandatory evacuations were in place for Partrick Rd in Napa County. They have also been ordered in the North Bay for Porter Creek, Petrified Forest, Franz Valley and Mountain Home Ranch Rd.

Windy and dry conditions were making it difficult to fight the fire. Wind was gusting in the areas up to 50 mph.

At least two large fires are burning in the Napa area.


The Marin County Sheriff's Department tweeted that they were being overwhelmed about calls due to the smoke.

Smoke from the fires spread throughout the Bay Area. One Twitter user reported that her building was evacuated after a resident pulled the fire alarm due to the smell.


The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department issued a notice to residents to expect a strong smell of smoke from the fires.

Evacuation centers have been set up at the following locations:

Santa Rosa at Finley Community Center on West College Avenue at Stony Point Road
Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell Boulevard
Napa County Fairgrounds
Crosswalk Community Church in Napa.


