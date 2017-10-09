FIRE

Fires threaten structures, force evacuations in Calistoga, Napa

Fires burning in the Calistoga and Napa areas Sunday night were threatening structures and forcing residents to evacuate. (Courtesy: Nori Yaneli via Facebook)

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) --
Evacuations were being ordered along Porter Creek, Petrified Forest, Franz Valley and Mountain Home Ranch Rd.

Windy and dry conditions were making it difficult to fight the fire. Wind was gusting in the areas up to 50 mph.

At least two large fires were also reportedly burning in the Napa area.



The Marin County Sheriff's Department tweeted that they were being overwhelmed about calls due to the smoke.

Evacuation centers for residents were set up at the Napa County Fairgrounds, and the Crosswalk Community Church in Napa.

