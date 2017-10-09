Calls are overwhelming our 911 center due to Napa Co. 🔥 & winds are pushing smoke into Marin. Please call 911 only if you see 🔥 near your 🏘 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) October 9, 2017

Just evacuated Silverado Resort near Atlas Peak. Fires a few hundred ft from our door. #abc7now #napa @DrewTumaABC7 pic.twitter.com/fa5IWBx0s1 — Marissa Schneider (@StyleMeMarissa) October 9, 2017

So scary! My friend from #Napa sent me these pictures of a fire raging on #AtlasPeak. That white building is Chimney Rock winery. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ZA3zCKKzXl — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) October 9, 2017

Fires burning in the Calistoga and Napa areas Sunday night were threatening structures and forcing residents to evacuate.Evacuations were being ordered along Porter Creek, Petrified Forest, Franz Valley and Mountain Home Ranch Rd.Windy and dry conditions were making it difficult to fight the fire. Wind was gusting in the areas up to 50 mph.At least two large fires were also reportedly burning in the Napa area.The Marin County Sheriff's Department tweeted that they were being overwhelmed about calls due to the smoke.Evacuation centers for residents were set up at the Napa County Fairgrounds, and the Crosswalk Community Church in Napa.