Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area

Souvla is a new redesigned take on fine-casual dining with a Greek cuisine twist. The inspiration came from Greece as well as the casual souvlaki joints found within the Mediterranean country. The word "souvla" means "spit" or "skewer" in Greek-the rod on which meat is roasted. It is popular for their slow-roasted naturally raised meats with seasonal salads and Greek yogurt sauces. You will also find an exclusive Greek wine and beer menu. Souvla has three locations, NoPa, Hayes Valley and the Mission District.Locations:Hayes Valley517 Hayes St.San Francisco, CA 94102(415) 400-5458NoPa531 Divisadero St.San Francisco, CA 94117(415) 400-5458The Mission758 Valencia St.San Francisco, CA 94110(415) 400-5458About Charles Bililies:He is the founder and CEO of Souvla. As a Greek-American Bililies comes from a long family tradition of restaurateurs and has a strong devotion about the hospitality experience. He graduated from Cornell University and Culinary Arts from Johnson & Wales University with a Hospitality Management degree. Before he started Souvla he worked for Chef Thomas Keller at The French Laundry and Bouchon Bistro, as well as for Chef Michael Mina at both his eponymous restaurant and RN74.for Souvla's website.