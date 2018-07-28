FIRE

Gov. Jerry Brown declares state of emergency in Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties due to fires

California Gov. Jerry Brown speaks at the Chief Probation Officers of California's Juvenile Realignment Conference, Oct. 20, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
California Gov. Jerry Brown issued an emergency proclamation for Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties on Saturday because of several fires raging in the area.

RELATED: Napa County fire near Lake Berryessa prompts mandatory evacuations

The fires, known as the River and Ranch fires in Lake and Mendocino counties -- or the Mendocino Complex Fire -- as well as the Steele fire in Napa County, threatened and burned buildings on Saturday and prompted mandatory evacuations.

RELATED: Complex Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Mendocino, Lake counties

Earlier on Saturday, Gov. Brown announced the state secured a presidential declaration offering direct federal assistance to further support the communities impacted by the Carr Fire in Northern California, following an emergency proclamation issued for Shasta County this week.
The Governor has also ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of two firefighters who died while working on the Carr Fire, and issued emergency proclamations for Riverside and Mariposa counties this week due to fires.

RELATED: Children, great grandmother missing in Carr Fire found dead

The Carr Fire's death toll rose to five on Saturday, and includes two firefighters as well as three residents -- a great-grandmother and two children -- who have been confirmed dead.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireCarr Firenapanapa countywildfireSacramentoCaliforniaNorthern CaliforniaMendocinoNapa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Napa County fire near Lake Berryessa destroys homes, prompts evacuations
Complex Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Mendocino, Lake counties
Children, great grandmother missing in Carr Fire found dead
FIRE
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 24,000 acres
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Carr Fire near Redding grows to over 89,000 acres
Cal Fire estimates 300 fires burning in California
Children, great grandmother missing in Carr Fire found dead
More fire
Top Stories
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 24,000 acres
Carr Fire near Redding grows to over 89,000 acres
Cal Fire estimates 300 fires burning in California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
San Francisco Marathon draws nearly 28,000 runners
Napa County fire near Lake Berryessa destroys homes, prompts evacuations
Search of pig farm turns up no sign of missing Iowa student
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
Show More
Remembering the great-grandmother, 2 children who died in Carr Fire
Residents, volunteers race to save animals, homes as Carr Fire rages
Carr Fire near Redding grows to over 80,000 acres
Family mourns Daly City construction worker killed on first day of job
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
More News