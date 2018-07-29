CARR FIRE

Children, great grandmother missing in Carr Fire found dead

Close family friends of Melody Bledsoe and her two great-grandchildren, James and Emily Roberts, are brought nearly to tears at recalling how much joy the children brought to the world. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. --
Family members say three people missing in a Northern California wildfire have been confirmed dead.

Sherry Bledsoe said Saturday that her two children and her grandmother died in the fire near Redding.

The fatalities bring the death toll to five since the massive blaze started burning Monday about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of the Oregon border.

The dead were identified as 70-year-old Melody Bledsoe and her great-grandchildren, 5-year-old James Roberts and 4-year-old Emily Roberts.

Family members had been desperately looking for them since flames leveled the home where they were stranded on Thursday.

Bledsoe's husband was out getting supplies at the store when the boy called him and said he needed to get home because the fire was approaching.

Report a Typo
