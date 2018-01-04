VIDEO: How active is the Hayward Fault?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2333689" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Recent small quakes around the Bay Area are good reminders to be prepared for when a larger one strikes.

During a press conference Thursday, USGS officials discussed they have learned that earthquakes on at least the southern part of the Hayward Fault occur every 140, 150, to 160 years.This discussion comes hours after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake was felt across the Bay Area."The last big earthquake on the Hayward fault happened about 150 years ago, in 1868. In fact, the 150th anniversary is coming up, we think that earthquake was a magnitude 6.8 or so," U.S. Geological Survey spokesperson Keith Knudsen said.