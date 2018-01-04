VIDEO: How active is the Hayward Fault?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --During a press conference Thursday, USGS officials discussed they have learned that earthquakes on at least the southern part of the Hayward Fault occur every 140, 150, to 160 years.
This discussion comes hours after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake was felt across the Bay Area.
"The last big earthquake on the Hayward fault happened about 150 years ago, in 1868. In fact, the 150th anniversary is coming up, we think that earthquake was a magnitude 6.8 or so," U.S. Geological Survey spokesperson Keith Knudsen said.
