HONDURAS (KGO) --The USGS says a magnitude 7.6 earthquake has struck in the Caribbean Sea north of Honduras.
A tsunami advisory was issued for Puerto Rico following the quake, but was later canceled.
#tsunami advisory issued for Puerto Rico, USVI after mag 7.8 quake this evening. https://t.co/Q8OjrGAkO3— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 10, 2018
Estimated time of arrival for possible Tsunami waves would be within the hour for the Cayman Islands, Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/sRiG4uLqza— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 10, 2018
