#tsunami advisory issued for Puerto Rico, USVI after mag 7.8 quake this evening. https://t.co/Q8OjrGAkO3 — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 10, 2018

Estimated time of arrival for possible Tsunami waves would be within the hour for the Cayman Islands, Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/sRiG4uLqza — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 10, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2333689" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Recent small quakes around the Bay Area are good reminders to be prepared for when a larger one strikes.

The USGS says a magnitude 7.6 earthquake has struck in the Caribbean Sea north of Honduras.A tsunami advisory was issued for Puerto Rico following the quake, but was later canceled.