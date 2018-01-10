SF police hope public can help find man suspected of murdering Uber driver

The case of a missing San Francisco Uber driver is now considered a murder case after authorities identified human remains discovered in a Hayward warehouse more than six months ago.Police say their longtime person of interest and now murder suspect has fled the country. They're hoping the public can help bring him back for questioning.The human remains found in a Hayward warehouse last June are now confirmed to be those of a missing Uber driver.San Francisco police say the medical examiner has identified Piseth Chhay using DNA.The person of interest, Bob Tang, has now become a murder suspect."The remains that were found were found in a location that is tied to Mr. Tang," said San Francisco Police Officer Grace Gatpandan. "And Mr. Tang was the last person to see Mr. Chhay before he was reported missing."The two men were close family friends.Chhay's wife told ABC7 News the family is deeply saddened by the news, but they're confident police will solve the case and justice will be served. But police need to find Tang first.The day after he agreed to speak with investigators, his car was found at SFO."Our current information is that he has ties to Cambodia and may be hiding out in Cambodia," Gatpandan added.They're hoping the public will come forward with information about Chhay's disappearance on May 14, and anything about Tang's whereabouts.Chhay's car was found stripped and abandoned in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, not far from a property associated with Tang.You can report tips annonymously.