  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

SF police hope public can help find man suspected of murdering Uber driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials confirm that remains found in a Hayward warehouse last June belong to a San Francisco Uber driver who went missing and add that they're now investigating the case as a homicide. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The case of a missing San Francisco Uber driver is now considered a murder case after authorities identified human remains discovered in a Hayward warehouse more than six months ago.

RELATED: Remains ID'd as missing SF Uber driver, case now homicide

Police say their longtime person of interest and now murder suspect has fled the country. They're hoping the public can help bring him back for questioning.

The human remains found in a Hayward warehouse last June are now confirmed to be those of a missing Uber driver.

San Francisco police say the medical examiner has identified Piseth Chhay using DNA.

The person of interest, Bob Tang, has now become a murder suspect.

"The remains that were found were found in a location that is tied to Mr. Tang," said San Francisco Police Officer Grace Gatpandan. "And Mr. Tang was the last person to see Mr. Chhay before he was reported missing."

RELATED: Wife of missing SF man holding out hope after grim discovery in the East Bay

The two men were close family friends.

Chhay's wife told ABC7 News the family is deeply saddened by the news, but they're confident police will solve the case and justice will be served. But police need to find Tang first.

The day after he agreed to speak with investigators, his car was found at SFO.

"Our current information is that he has ties to Cambodia and may be hiding out in Cambodia," Gatpandan added.

They're hoping the public will come forward with information about Chhay's disappearance on May 14, and anything about Tang's whereabouts.

RELATED: Person of interest in SF Uber driver case suspected of fleeing country

Chhay's car was found stripped and abandoned in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, not far from a property associated with Tang.

You can report tips annonymously.

Anyone with information regarding this case or information of Tang's whereabouts is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing manmissing personuberdrivingcellphonegpssearchcrimebody foundbody part foundhomicidehomicide investigationSFPDhuman remains foundSan FranciscoHayward
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Remains ID'd as missing SF Uber driver; case now homicide
Missing SF man's cousin says she doesn't believe motive rumors
SF homicide unit investigates missing Uber driver case after remains found
Hayward employees reeling after human remains found
Wife of missing SF man holding out hope after grim discovery
Remains of missing SF Uber driver may have been found
Person of interest in SF Uber driver case suspected of fleeing country
Source: Person of interest ID'd in case of missing SF Uber driver
Missing SF Uber driver's car found
SF family seeks help finding missing Uber driver
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video