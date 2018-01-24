Prosecutors are seeking a protective order to prohibit a Perris couple from having contact with their 13 children amid a torture and abuse case.David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of torture, neglect and false imprisonment involving their 13 adult and juvenile children. David Turpin also pleaded not guilty to performing a lewd act on a child under age 14.A court hearing on Wednesday is the latest step as authorities try to sever ties between the Turpins and their children. The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.As punishment, prosecutors say, the siblings, ranging in age from 2 to 29 years old, were allegedly chained to their beds for months as punishment. They were allegedly fed once a day and only allowed to shower once a year.Deputies arrested the husband and wife after their 17-year-old daughter escaped through a window and called 911. That escape was apparently within days of the family moving to Oklahoma, ABC News learned.They were jailed on $12 million bail each. If convicted on all charges, the Turpins could face up to 94 years to life in prison.