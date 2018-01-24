  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

SoCal torture case: Prosecutors seek order to prohibit Perris couple from having contact with kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Prosecutors are seeking a protective order to prohibit a Perris couple from having contact with their 13 children amid a torture and abuse case.

By and ABC7.com staff
PERRIS, Calif. --
Prosecutors are seeking a protective order to prohibit a Perris couple from having contact with their 13 children amid a torture and abuse case.

David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of torture, neglect and false imprisonment involving their 13 adult and juvenile children. David Turpin also pleaded not guilty to performing a lewd act on a child under age 14.

A court hearing on Wednesday is the latest step as authorities try to sever ties between the Turpins and their children. The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

RELATED: Southern California torture case: Turpins were ready to move 'within days,' source says

As punishment, prosecutors say, the siblings, ranging in age from 2 to 29 years old, were allegedly chained to their beds for months as punishment. They were allegedly fed once a day and only allowed to shower once a year.

PHOTOS: Inside the Texas home where Southern California siblings lived years ago


Deputies arrested the husband and wife after their 17-year-old daughter escaped through a window and called 911. That escape was apparently within days of the family moving to Oklahoma, ABC News learned.

They were jailed on $12 million bail each. If convicted on all charges, the Turpins could face up to 94 years to life in prison.

RELATED: Southern California torture case: Outline of accusations against Turpin parents
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child endangermenttorturechild abuseparents chargedarrestCaliforniaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officer who helped free Jaycee Dugard discusses similar Perris abuse case
Perris torture case: Support for victims pouring in from around the world
Aunt of captive California kids tried to get in touch with them 'for years'
Perris neighbors describe past odd behavior, interactions with family
Mom of 13 held in California home 'perplexed' by arrival of deputies
How to spot abuse and neglect
PHOTOS: Inside the Texas home where SoCal siblings lived years ago
Grisly details revealed in California child abuse case
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video