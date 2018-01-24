  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre finally going home

EMBED </>More Videos

An Arizona woman who was shot in the head during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history is finally heading home

PHOENIX --
An Arizona woman who was shot in the head during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history is finally heading home from a Phoenix hospital after what doctors are calling a miraculous recovery.

"On October 1, a part of me changed that night," Jovanna Calzadillas said. "Even though I will not be the same Jovanna, I will come back stronger."

Barrow Neurological Institute officials say Calzadillas' injuries were so critical that they talked to her family about removing life support.

"Her gunshot wound was severe," husband Francisco Calzadillas said. "Her injury was severe. But we, as a family, we left it in God's hands. And here she is."

MORE: No motive uncovered for mass shooting

Doctors did not expect the mother of two to survive, and they told Francisco to prepare for the worst.

"The doctor came and asked me if she wanted to be an organ donor," he said. "And I told him we weren't going that route yet."

He wondered what he should do, but he held onto his faith. And then, he says he got a sign.

MORE: Family friends of local Vegas shooting victim launch fundraiser for victims family

"Two days later, I had a dream that Jovanna visited me," he said. "She hugged me and kissed me, and she said everything is going to be OK."

Two weeks after the shooting, Calzadillas was transferred to hospital in Phoenix so she could be closer to her family. Then, there were signs of progress. She woke up, and around Thanksgiving, she was able to string words together again.
She says one thing kept her going.

"My kids and my family," she said. "I will not quit on them and I will not quit on myself."

Now, as Calzadillas gets ready to rejoin her family nearly four months after authorities say Stephen Paddock opened fire on the concert crowd, she wants the world to hear this message.

"We will not let people like him win," she said. "We will not live in fear."

Click here for more stories, pictures and video on the Las Vegas shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familylas vegas mass shootingshootingmass shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
HOPE: Las Vegas massacre victim wakes from coma
Family of SoCal victim aims to freeze estate of Vegas gunman
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested on child porn charge
Wife of SF cop missing after Vegas shooting
Novato neighborhood lit up in honor of Las Vegas shooting victim
FAMILY & PARENTING
Inner Richmond Elementary School Gets Real-World Google Doodle
Low-income kids to receive free eye exams in San Jose
Community helps Joshua Tree family buy a home
VIDEO: First glimpse of Walnut Creek quintuplets
Treasure Island Charter School Honors Late Mayor Ed Lee
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video