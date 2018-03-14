  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
POLITICS

South Bay college students march for gun control student safety

EMBED </>More Videos

It was not just high school students who engaged in walkouts over gun violence on Wednesday. So did college students, such as the estimated 400 who gathered outside the historic Mission Church on the campus of Santa Clara University at 10 a.m. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
It was not just high school students who engaged in walkouts over gun violence on Wednesday. So did college students, such as the estimated 400 who gathered outside the historic Mission Church on the campus of Santa Clara University at 10 a.m.

Jesuit Novice Tony Cortese read aloud the names of the students, faculty and staff members killed at the Parkland, Florida high school one month ago while students bowed their heads in remembrance.

RELATED: Get help with improving our schools

Leaders of the campus group Santa Clara Community Action Program (SCCAP), which organized the walkout, talked about the need for change to stop gun violence and to make students safer. Then they took a walk across the Silicon Valley campus, chanting "grades up, guns down" and "protect kids, not guns." The procession cut through Benson Center, a dining and student activities building, where some students were seen studying, working on laptops and eating instead of marching.

Participants shared with ABC7 News their passion that they want to see lawmakers listen to them and others, who are adamant that stricter gun laws are needed to protect students in the classroom and on campuses. "By standing in solidarity with the students of Parkland and with every other student that has experienced gun violence in their school, we are telling our state and national leaders that enough is enough," said Harshitha Mogallapalli, a Santa Clara University senior and one of the organizers of the Wednesday walkout.



Another senior, Ryan Kincheloe, said "You've got to care for your fellow man, fellow being, and current gun control doesn't fully allow for that."

RELATED: A guide to student walkouts

The group SCCAP is providing students with resources to take action after the march, such as writing to lawmakers.

Meredith Anderson, another organizer, thinks the activism on display at the march will have a lasting impact. "I think student movements definitely in the past have had a lot of momentum to make a big change," she said, "so I think this definitely could as well."

But like a flash mob that suddenly brought people together, 30 minutes later, the grass and plaza outside the church was instantly empty. The students disappeared, presumably going back to class.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsprotestcollege studentsstudentsgun controlgunsgun lawsSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
Videos from the #Enough walkout around the country
LA students spell out 'ENOUGH' amid national walkout
VIDEO: Bay Area students take a stand against gun violence
A guide to student walkouts
Get help with improving our schools
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video