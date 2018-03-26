Giants, A's fans gear up for exciting season with Bay Bridge Series

After losing at the Coliseum in game 1 of the Bay Bridge Series Sunday, the A's crossed the Bay tonight to take on the Giants at AT&T Park. It was the Giants' first game at AT&T Park this year. The exhibition match-up between the Giants and the A's drew thousands of fans from both sides of the bay."My husband is a Giants fan and so we both came and we give each other a bad time and it's time to get the season started," said Deborah Mosunich, an A's fan.While there is no apparent tension at this friendly rivalry, there is hardware at stake. A trophy made from steel recycled from the old eastern span will go to winner of the Bay Bridge Series each season."Hey, I'm looking forward to it. I think anytime you have a chance to win some hardware that's a good thing, so we'll both be battling for this," said Giants Manager Bruce Bochy.Of course, the big excitement will be next week for the home opener. It'll be the Giants versus the Mariners. Giants fans we talked with are feeling optimistic about the season, despite the fact that ace pitcher Madison Bumgarner will be out with an injury for the first two months."I'm sure it'll start slow but you know it's a long season. 162 games," said Nick Gibbs of Sacramento."Hopefully the bats come alive this year. It's been a while since our bats have done something so let's put it together," said Shan Mendoza of South San Francisco.As excitement over opening day grows, so does the price gouging. At last check, spots in the Giants lot are going for at least $110 dollars on StubHub.The Athletics ended up blowing past the Giants in extra innings. After being tied 2-2 through the bottom of the ninth, the A's exploded with a seven-run half-inning in the 10th, besting the Orange and Black 9 - 2.