LONDON (KGO) --On Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say "I do" in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
ABC7 will have special coverage starting at 2 a.m. The ceremony will begin at noon local time, which is 4 a.m. PT. Check back here to watch live!
