ROYAL WEDDING

WATCH SATURDAY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do' at royal wedding

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to walk down the aisle, here's a look at the details we know so far. (Ben Birchall/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON (KGO) --
On Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say "I do" in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

ABC7 will have special coverage starting at 2 a.m. The ceremony will begin at noon local time, which is 4 a.m. PT. Check back here to watch live!

Visit our Royal Wedding page to see the latest stories and videos about the big event.

ROYAL WEDDING COVERAGE
