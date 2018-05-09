STYLE & FASHION

Royal fashion: Meghan Markle's wedding dress

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot reports on Meghan Markle's wedding dress for the Royal wedding.

By
NEW YORK CITY --
The royal wedding is less than two weeks away, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no doubt busy with final preps. On Meghan's to-do list: Show her wedding dress to the Queen, who has final approval.

And as for the dress designer, Good Morning America reports it looks like it's Ralph and Russo -- the same duo behind the black dress in her engagement photo.

So what can we expect when Meghan walks down the aisle? It's the million-dollar question for what's sure to be one pricey gown.

Avril Graham is the executive fashion and beauty editor at Harper's Bazaar, and she was a student in the crowd for Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding. She also covered Prince William and Kate's wedding, and she's returning to London for Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials. She is expecting a different dress this time around.

Meghan "can be much more eclectic, she can be a little more daring," Graham said.

However, the dress will still have to be appropriate for St. George's Chapel.

"Whilst it's not a full-blown Central London royal wedding, it will still be very royal," Graham said.

While we don't know what gown or what designer Meghan will wear, we do know a designer she will not wear.

"We've already heard that Victoria Beckham said she is going to the wedding, but she's not actually making the dress," Graham said.

The guests, the world, and the one who matters most -- Prince Harry -- will be watching on May 19.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Marklelondonroyalsroyal familysocietyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Sunday
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News