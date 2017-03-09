Police: Majority of people arrested during Trump brawl not from Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --Police in Berkeley continue to defend their actions during last weekend's brawl between Trump supporters and counter-protesters.
Police say the majority of those arrested reportedly don't live in Berkeley, and that troubles city officials.
Ten people were arrested and face charges of assault and battery following a series of bloody confrontations between Trump supporters and counter-protesters.
Berkeley police confiscated bats, clubs, pepper spray, smoke bombs and knives.
Only one of those arrested is from Berkeley, a juvenile. The other nine are from the following cities: San Francisco, San Bruno, Oakland, Concord, Fremont and as far out as Modesto.
"We made arrests from every different faction. There are people in those pictures probably representative of everybody that was there," Berkeley Police Sgt. Andrew Frankel said.
Police are still looking for six people, only one of whom has been identified. They are now asking for the public's help.
The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said on Thursday, "We are in the process of reviewing all of the evidence and arrest reports prior to making any charging decisions." Frankel said. "We're gathering additional evidence and hopefully those cases will get charged."
Meanwhile, Berkeley city officials are concerned that one of the most liberal cities in the country is being targeted by Trump supporters.
"They are being targeted, yes. But I think everybody has a right to free speech," one Berkeley resident said. Another resident, Tom Peterson, said. "I don't care, let them come. I'm 64 years old, I'm not worried. I've been protesting my whole life."
Police say they will continue to be appropriately staffed and prepared for any future rallies.
