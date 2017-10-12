North Bay fire smoke continues to impact SFO flights

San Francisco International Airport, a major hub for overseas and transcontinental flights, is seeing a continuation of flight cancellations and delays due to reduced visibility caused by smoke generated by the North Bay fires.As of 10 a.m. Thursday, 91 flights were cancelled -- about half were departures and half arrivals. About 10 percent of flights were delayed with the average delay lasting 45 minutes. On Wednesday, SFO had 115 cancelled flights.Delays are caused by a need to increase separation of aircraft due to visibility issues, says Doug Yakel, public information officer at SFO.The majority of cancellations were short-haul flights and flights between airports with frequent service. For example, if a carrier has hourly service to Southern California, it might cancel a flight and re-book passengers on the next flight.The situation will change, depending on wind and visibility conditions.We'll be updating this story for ABC7 News later today at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. We will also have a special edition of ABC7 News at 3 p.m. to provide North Bay fire coverage.