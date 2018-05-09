NORTH BAY FIRES

Local, state officials meet to discuss wildfire preparedness in California

Remains of a home destroyed by wildfires is seen on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Glen Ellen, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Local and state officials will discuss how emergency responders are prepared for year-found wildfires Wednesday in Santa Rosa.

U.S. Forest Service, Cal OES and other officials plan to take part in the discussion.

They will also discuss how the public needs to take responsibility.

The discussion is part of Wildfire Awareness Week, which runs May 7-13.

More News