NORTH BAY FIRES

PG&E unveils its new wildfire safety plan ahead of 2018 wildfire season

EMBED </>More Videos

Pacific Gas and Electric is blaming global warming for the change in our weather pattern.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Pacific Gas and Electric is blaming global warming for the change in our weather pattern. "Years of drought, extreme heat and 129 million dead tress have created a 'new normal" for California," PG&E spokesperson Lynsey Paulo said.


Last October's massive wildfire desvastated parts of Sonoma and Napa counties. Because of these increasing wildfires and extreme weather events, PG&E announced a comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program.

VIDEO: Report: PG&E suggests another company's electrical wires possibly caused Tubbs Fire

The utility company will expand its network of weather stations to keep track of conditions. The company will also work closer with CalFire to ensure that there is a more coordinated effort.

PG&E will also contract with out-of-state firefighters who will be on standby during the season.

VIDEO: PG&E crews ride through North Bay Fires
EMBED More News Videos

Pacific Gas and Electric is blaming global warming for the change in our weather pattern.


PG&E will also bolster its electric system, investing in strong power lines, replacing wood poles for non-wood ones. Power lines will be spaced farther apart to prevent line-on-line contact during wind storms.

VIDEO: Negligence lawsuit filed against PG&E for practices 'causing or contributing to' North Bay fires

The cost of this plan has yet to be determined. Some of these new measures are already being implemented, others will take years or even decades to complete.

The utility is still being investigated as the potential cause of the fires, which caused extensive damage in Sonoma and Napa counties.

Click here for stories and videos on the North Bay Fires.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirePG&Eglobal warmingenvironmentlawsuitfirefirefightersfire safetycal fireNorth Bay FiresSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH BAY FIRES
How big are the Mendocino Complex Fires?
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Firestorm costs add to budget cuts in Santa Rosa
Center in Santa Rosa aims to help over 500 North Bay fire victims
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News