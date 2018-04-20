SCHOOL SHOOTING

National School Walkout taking place on Columbine High School shooting anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

A high school walkout is planned around the country Friday on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine tragedy. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

A high school walkout is taking place around the country to demand tighter gun control on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine tragedy.

RELATED: A guide to student walkouts

Twelve students and a teacher were killed in the Colorado school on April 20, 1999.


Nearly two decades later, students around the country are pushing for change.

VIDEO: Bay Area students take a stand against gun violence after Florida high school shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of Bay Area students walked out of class on Wednesday as part of a nationwide day of action against gun violence.



About 100 students are expected to walk out of Notre Dame High School in San Jose. They will march to city hall and hold a rally. They will hold a moment of silence -- and make speeches on the steps of city hall.

The students at Notre Dame plan to leave class around 10 a.m.

Click here for a look at recent stories about gun violence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstudentscolumbine school shootingstudent safetyhigh schoolschoolschool boardschool safetyschool shootingfatal shootingmass shootingparkland school shootingeducationabc7 originalsgun violenceMilpitasSan JoseSan FranciscoSan RafaelOaklandSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Bay Area students take a stand against gun violence
Videos from the #Enough walkout around the country
Bay Area students plan to walkout despite possible consequences
Students walkout nationwide to support tighter gun control laws
Get help with improving our schools
A guide to student walkouts
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Student shoots another in ankle at Florida school
Columbine HS holds day of service, not walkouts, on April 20
Parkland survivor David Hogg accepted to UC Irvine
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
More school shooting
POLITICS
DNC files lawsuit blaming election loss on Trump-Russia alliance
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Professor cancels appearance after Twitter bash of Bush family
Pres. Trump lashes out at Gov. Brown on border security
More Politics
Top Stories
Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco
DNC files lawsuit blaming election loss on Trump-Russia alliance
MAP: Where is weed legal?
3 suspects in custody after 10 hour standoff in San Jose
Fatal motorcycle accident blocks all SB Hwy 242 lanes in Concord
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Wells Fargo fined $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
Show More
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Ghost Ship interview, defendant's wife speaks out
Student shoots another in ankle at Florida school
A guide to student walkouts
SJSU students propose homeless encampment on campus
More News