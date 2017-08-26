PROTEST

Patriot Prayer rally organizers hold press conference in Alamo Square at 2 p.m.

The National Park Service late Friday night confirmed organizers associated with the Patriot Prayer rally that was scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. in San Francisco's Crissy Field have relinquished the First Amendment permit for the organization's rally.

Organizers associated with the Patriot Prayer rally announced Friday afternoon the event had been cancelled.

RELATED: What is the 'alt-right'? Definitions of terms in extremist language

Joey Gibson, whose Facebook profile indicates that he manages Patriot Prayer, cited concerns for public safety in a video live cast on social media around 3 p.m. on Friday.

The National Park Service reported Friday night Gibson confirmed he had relinquished the First Amendment permit for the Crissy Field event.

Several of his associates called on San Francisco's elected officials to protect them during a news conference they plan to hold Saturday at 2 p.m. at Alamo Square Park.

FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for San Francisco, Berkeley

"Today the right-wing extremist group Patriot Prayer--with a history of violent rallies--showed its true colors by canceling, at the last minute, its permitted rally at Crissy Field and scheduling an illegal unpermitted rally at Alamo Square," state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said in a statement Friday.

"This rally in Alamo Square is illegal and in the heart of a residential neighborhood, and I am deeply concerned it will lead to violence, particularly given how close Alamo Square is to the counter-protest at Civic Center. As a matter of public safety, it cannot be allowed to happen," Wiener said.

Local counter-protesters have organized numerous actions this weekend to oppose the event in Crissy Field, as well as the No to Marxism in America rally scheduled for 1 p.m. in Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park.

It was not immediately clear how Saturday's cancellation of the Crissy Field event would affect other events organized by counter-protesters.

The National Park Service is reporting planned road closures in the area will be lifted, and businesses at Crissy Field on the Main Post are authorized to open.

Park-operated visitor facilities including the Presidio Visitor Center and the Fort Point National Historic Site will remain closed, according to the National Park Service.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
