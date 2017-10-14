NORTH BAY FIRES

Red Flag Warning extended for East Bay Hills until Sunday morning amid North Bay Fires

A Sonoma City firefighter walks in front of flames during a backburn operation Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Glen Ellen, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A warning about dangerous fire conditions in the East Bay has been extended until Sunday morning, National Weather Service officials said this evening.

The warning called a Red Flag Warning has been extended for the East Bay hills until 8 a.m.

A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for the North Bay hills until 8 a.m.

LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations

The warning is especially important for residents in the Napa Valley and in eastern Sonoma County along the state Highway 12 corridor where the conditions will be the most dangerous.

At least part of the North Bay was under a Red Flag Warning almost a week ago when the devastating wildfires broke out Sunday.
Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
