BATTERY

Here's why some batteries explode

We've all seen the videos and pictures of gadgets that caught fire unexpectedly. A science breakthrough announced Thursday could pave the way for safer batteries that last longer. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
We've all seen the videos and pictures of gadgets that caught fire unexpectedly. A science breakthrough announced Thursday could pave the way for safer batteries that last longer.

ABC7 News' Jonathan Bloom went to the Stanford lab where researchers are finally getting a closer look at why some batteries explode.
