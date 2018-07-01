SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A Smoke Advisory has been issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) as wildfires burn just outside the San Francisco Bay Area, covering the area in smoke.
Wildfires are burning in Lake and Yolo counties and affecting the Bay Area with smoke that can make breathing more difficult for some groups.
BAAQMD Wildfire Safety Tips
- If it looks smoky outside, avoid physical outside activities and don't let your children play outdoors.
- If you are advised to stay indoors, keep indoor air as clean as possible. Keep windows and doors closed unless it's extremely hot outside. If you don't have an air conditioner, staying inside with the windows closed may be dangerous in extremely hot weather. In these cases, seek alternative shelter.
- Run your home or car air conditioner on recycle or recirculate. Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.
- If you have asthma or other lung disease, make sure you follow your doctor's directions about taking your medicines and following your asthma management plan. Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen.
- If you have heart or lung disease, if you are an older adult, or if you have children, talk with your doctor about whether and when you should leave the area.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for elevations above 1,000 feet in Napa County and far eastern Sonoma County.
Weather officials said the area at greatest risk is northern and eastern Napa County, adding that strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can increase the risk for wildfires.
Winds of 10 to 20 mph were expected to diminish Sunday morning and humidity is expected to increase late Sunday afternoon, potentially reducing the fire danger.
