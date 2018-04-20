CANNABIS WATCH

At least 6 receive medical aid during 4/20 festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

At least six people have been given medical attention, with three being transported to the hospital during 4/20 festivities in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
At least six people have been given medical attention, with three being transported to the hospital during 4/20 festivities in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

At this time, officials have not said what condition they are in.

VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
If you think last year's 4/20 celebration in San Francisco was huge, this year will be even bigger now that recreational cannabis is legal.


Friends of a man that collapsed told ABC7 News that he was near the stage when it happened, but was awake when paramedics got to him.

Officials said at least 20,000 people are at Golden Gate Park right now enjoying 4/20 and officials encourage everyone to be safe and stay hydrated.

Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
More News