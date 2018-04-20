EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3366829" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you think last year's 4/20 celebration in San Francisco was huge, this year will be even bigger now that recreational cannabis is legal.

At least six people have been given medical attention, with three being transported to the hospital during 4/20 festivities in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.At this time, officials have not said what condition they are in.Friends of a man that collapsed told ABC7 News that he was near the stage when it happened, but was awake when paramedics got to him.Officials said at least 20,000 people are at Golden Gate Park right now enjoying 4/20 and officials encourage everyone to be safe and stay hydrated.