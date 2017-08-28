HURRICANE HARVEY

Celebs send their thoughts to Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Beyonce, more celebs send their thoughts to Houston (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON --
As Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate the Houston area, Beyonce, Ellen DeGeneres, Drake and other stars are taking to social media to share their love and support.

Beyonce, arguably the most famous Houston native, posted a photo showing her love and support.

RELATED: HOUSTON NATIVES REACT TO HARVEY

Former President Obama tweeted that helping each other out is "what we do as Americans."


As did former President George H.W. Bush and his wife.


Coldplay and Lady Antebellum sent their regrets after cancelling their Houston shows this weekend.


Many celebrities, like Lady Gaga and Drake, are calling for people to make relief donations.


Many more celebs also sent their best to Texas.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhurricanedonationsmusiccelebrityhurricane harveyhouston floodjj wattsocial media
Load Comments
Related
Beyonce, more Houstonians react to historic flooding
JJ Watt, Texans react to Harvey, pledge money
Country music stars help Hurricane Harvey victims
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
HURRICANE HARVEY
Beyonce, more Houstonians react to historic flooding
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
JJ Watt, Texans react to Harvey, pledge money
Health risks of flood waters after Harvey
More hurricane harvey
SOCIETY
Beyonce, more Houstonians react to historic flooding
JJ Watt, Texans react to Harvey, pledge money
Piedmont Mayor resigns after controversial Facebook post
Taylor Family Foundation's mission celebrated in Livermore
More Society
Top Stories
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
ACLU sues President Trump over transgender military ban
Trumps plan to travel to Texas on Tuesday
Facebook's Zuckerberg, wife pen note to new baby girl
Hundreds of Harvey rescues, thousands of 911 calls swamp Houston area
Body of missing pregnant woman found wrapped in plastic, police say
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
Show More
East Bay residents try to beat the heat
Tense protests draw thousands to Berkeley
California teams to help in Texas after Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey flooding leaves at least 3 dead, 14 injured
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
More News
Top Video
ACLU sues President Trump over transgender military ban
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
Taylor Family Foundation's mission celebrated in Livermore
More Video