Celebs send their thoughts to Houston

Beyonce, arguably the most famous Houston native, posted a photo showing her love and support.
Former President Obama tweeted that helping each other out is "what we do as Americans."
Thank you to all the first responders and people helping each other out. That's what we do as Americans. Here's one way you can help now. https://t.co/iGfE8rAoAu— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2017
As did former President George H.W. Bush and his wife.
Herewith a message from former President and Mrs @GeorgeHWBush to their fellow Houstonians and Texans. pic.twitter.com/XmxfZB5X4E— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) August 28, 2017
Coldplay and Lady Antebellum sent their regrets after cancelling their Houston shows this weekend.
Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/HBihHtqUcL— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2017
August 25, 2017
Many celebrities, like Lady Gaga and Drake, are calling for people to make relief donations.
Praying for Houston what a special place. Making relief donations and sending ❤️.— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 27, 2017
Many more celebs also sent their best to Texas.
Texas, we are thinking about you and we love you and we're here for you. Be safe. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 25, 2017
If you are in the path of #HurricaneHarvey, please be safe and know the whole country is thinking of you.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 25, 2017
This is beyond devastating 💔truly heartbroken for my home town. #staystrong #deepintheheart 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2BQUMpGQS3— Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) August 28, 2017
August 26, 2017
To everyone in Texas. Please be careful and heed advisories. As a South Floridian, I know the power of these storms all too well. #Harvey— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 25, 2017
Oh, god. I'm praying for these people in Texas. To all of those who can afford to help the elderly and poor leave, please help them.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 25, 2017
Praying for everyone in #HurricaneHarveys path. Be safe everyone!— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) August 25, 2017
Praying for #Houston. Please share to help our brothers and sisters in Texas impacted by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/zkJRgk5HCx— COMMON (@common) August 28, 2017
Texas, you are in my prayers. #Harvey— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 25, 2017