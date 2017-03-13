ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch from above as the Chicago River is dyed green in honor of St. Patrick's Day. (KTRK)

CHICAGO --
It's that time of year again -- St. Patrick's Day! In keeping with tradition, the Chicago River was dyed bright green in honor of the holiday.

WATCH FULL VIDEO: ABC7 News coverage of SF's St. Patrick's Day 2017

Thousands looked on as the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Union poured in the dye to turn the river green on Saturday morning.

"One boat drops the dye into the water and it's an orange powdery substance and it's completely environmentally safe. Once the orange powder hits the water, it turns a vibrant green and the second boat follows and stirs it up to make sure that that dye spreads out," said St. Patrick's Day Parade coordinator Pat McCarthy.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the Chicago River turn green!


The tradition started back in 1961.

"The dye that we use is a leak detection dye that we use in plumbing pipes, and apparently there were a couple guys doing it a lot one day. They came to the union hall and the business manager saw them covered in green, and he got the idea," McCarthy added.

PHOTOS: 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Chicago


The river dyeing was followed by the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, which stepped off at noon and included more than 100 different local organizations.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

PHOTOS: SF's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
Related Topics:
societySt. Patrick's Dayparadethe riveru.s. & worldholidayfun stuffentertainmentChicago
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade in SF
VIDEO: SF's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
PHOTOS: San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
SF's Irish Community Center home to traditional food, music
Irish traditions, culture take center stage on St. Patrick's Day in SF
Celebrating Irish heritage with recipes from classic dishes
SFPD officers to march in St. Patrick's Day Parade
VIDEO: San Francisco St. Patrick's Day Parade highlights
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
PHOTOS: San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
Trivia: How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
VIDEO: San Francisco St. Patrick's Day Parade highlights
SF's Irish Community Center home to traditional food, music
More St. Patrick's Day
SOCIETY
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
6-year-old gives up birthday party to feed homeless instead
This adorable baby duckling goes for his first swim
Dog who lost litter nurses orphaned puppies
More Society
Top Stories
White House Price disagrees 'strenuously' with CBO report
Residents hope to spot Obama in Bay Area
Mailbox break-ins creating delays at Martinez post office
CBO: 14 million more uninsured next year under GOP plan
Family of I-80 shooting victim says he was a hero
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Napolitano picks first woman to serve as Berkeley chancellor
Show More
Suspect fatally shot by police in violent confrontation in Orange
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Berkeley PD searching for missing elderly man
VIDEO: SF's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
New video shows events before fatal Ferguson shooting
More News
Top Video
Residents hope to spot Obama in Bay Area
Mailbox break-ins creating delays at Martinez post office
New video shows events before fatal Ferguson shooting
Suspect fatally shot by police in violent confrontation in Orange
More Video