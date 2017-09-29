Choose Kindness: The Bay Area is no place for bullies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Bay Area is a place with a rich history of diversity, open-mindedness, and acceptance. Each and every one of us has the power to keep that legacy going by passing it on to the young people we love and care for. That's why ABC7 encourages everyone to "Choose Kindness" Where You Live no matter what age you are.
Let's lead by example and show young people that there is no tolerance for bullying in the Bay Area. Let's teach kids to be respectful of others no matter what they look like or where they come from.
We know this isn't always an easy task, so we've put together some resources at the end of this article to help you out.
We also know that so many things can change when people share what they've been through. So we've called on some of our good friends and neighbors to share their stories and offer insights on how to make things better. We all have the power to stop bullying but none of us can do it alone. Remember to support one another and always, "Choose Kindness".
Bullying can take a toll on teen mental health. If you or your loved ones are dealing with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, click here for some organizations that offer help and hope.
Bullying Prevention Resources:
Alameda
Girls Inc. of Alameda County
(510) 357-5515
510 16th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
The vision is for all girls growing up in Alameda County to feel valued, safe, and prepared to achieve their dreams of college, career, and leadership. To that end, we connect girls from underserved neighborhoods with access to the resources and opportunities they need to navigate gender, economic, and racial barriers, and realize their potential.
info@girlsinc-alameda.org
https://girlsinc-alameda.org/our-story/
Crisis Support Services of Alameda County: 24-hour crisis line
1-800-309-2131
http://www.crisissupport.org/
The California Youth Crisis Line
24 hour : 1-800-843-5200
Phone: (916) 514-4464
Professionally trained staff and volunteer counselors respond to 20,000 calls annually with crisis intervention counseling and resource referrals to service providers in the caller's local community. We have access to more than 5,500 free or low-cost resources for youth and families across California.
info@calyouth.org
San Francisco
STOMP Out Bullying
877 602 8559
is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, sexting and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country.
http://www.stompoutbullying.org/index.php/information-and-resources/
No Bully
a nonprofit organization that ignites student compassion to eradicate bullying and cyberbullying. The No Bully System is a step-by-step process and set of interventions to prevent and stop bullying and cyberbullying in school and after-school programs.
Phone: 415-767-0070
Address: 1012 Torney Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94129
https://www.nobully.org/
Committee for Children
800-634-4449
At the core of Committee for Children is our mission-to foster the safety and well-being of children through social-emotional learning and development. We're thought leaders and innovators who envision a safe and peaceful world where children can thrive. Working tirelessly to see our mission and vision come alive, we empower children and adults with social-emotional skills that help them realize their goals in the classroom and throughout their lives.
info@cfchildren.org
http://www.cfchildren.org/programs/bullying-prevention/
http://www.cfchildren.org/wp-content/uploads/programs/docs/sel-bullying-paper.pdf
Parent's Place
415-359-2443 (San Francisco)
650-688-3040 (Peninsula)
415-491-7959 (Marin)
707-303-1520 (Sonoma County)
Parents Place's Bullying Prevention Program was established to give schools and organizations effective tools to prevent and intervene in all forms of bullying. It trains parents, educators, school administrators, and community members in the best practices to heal and empower youth who have been bullied, to encourage bystanders to intervene in safe and effective ways, and to counsel those who have engaged in bullying.
https://parentsplace.jfcs.org/find-help/learn/bullying-prevention/
Kidpower
(800) 467-6997
They offer a wide range of in-person programs for parents, professionals, children, teens, adults, and people with difficult life challenges based on the specific needs of their families, schools, organizations, or businesses. They provide long-distance seminars, consulting, and personal coaching sessions that can be conducted anywhere by video-conferencing, email, or telephone. Kidpower's Bullying Solutions Book gives clear explanations, inspiring stories, and step-by-step activities to help address bullying effectively
safety@kidpower.org
https://www.kidpower.org/bullying/
Santa Clara
Violence Prevention Program
1400 Parkmoor Avenue, Suite 120 B
San Jose, CA 95126
Phone: (408) 793-2700
Fax: (408) 793-2731
Santa Clara County's Violence Prevention Program seeks to prevent violence, especially among our youth. In addition to Love is Respect, a campaign promoting healthy relationships (and teaching teens to identify the signs of unhealthy ones), the We All Play a Role campaign is teaching our County's youth that everyone has a role to play in reducing violence within the community.
https://www.sccgov.org/sites/phd/Pages/phd.aspx
YMCA Anti-Bullying Resources
Project Cornerstone
80 Saratoga Ave. Santa Clara, CA 95051
Phone: 408-351-6482
Fax: 408-298-0143
The YMCA of Silicon Valley has established Project Cornerstone, which is committed to helping all children and teens in Silicon Valley feed valued, respected and known. This "Help Stop Bullying" page contains anti-bullying ideas and resources. http://www.projectcornerstone.org/html/ideasresources.html
Online Resources:
StopBullying.gov
offers separate sections for kids, teens and young adults to help them understand how to identify and stop bullying. It also helps parents understand what to do if their child is being bullied or might be a bully and offers resources for getting help.
https://www.stopbullying.gov/
The School Bully Can Take A Toll On Your Child's Mental Health:
Santa Clara County's Network of Care article on how bullying can affect your child's mental health, as well as advice on what you can do as a parent or guardian to support your child.
http://santaclara.networkofcare.org/veterans/library/article.aspx?id=545
Social Media Cyber-bullying: Online Safety and Security Tips for Children, Teens and Young Adults:
Article on the harmful effects of bullying via social media. Also offers some excellent tips, by social media type, on how to deal with or avoid being a victim of cyber bullying.
https://www.cctvcameraworld.com/social-media-cyber-bullying-child-teen-safety-security-tips.html
Teen Crisis Resources
EMQ Child/Adolescent Mobile Crisis Program
24- hour: 408-379-9085 1-877-412-7474
(After hours/weekend emergencies) 24-hour, mobile crisis intervention service for Santa Clara Country children and adolescents under age 18 in acute psychological crisis. It provides multilingual (Spanish, Vietnamese, Hindi, Farsi, French, Telegu, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, American Sign Language, Hebrew, and German), community-based intervention, evaluation, and links children and families with other community agencies for long term care and assistance.
Contact Cares Teen Crisis Line
408-850-6140
Bill Willson Center's health, relationship, crisis, and information referral line for teens and young adults. This is a dispatch service that connects the caller directly to needed services, including emergency treatment and transitional housing.
24 hour Teen Hotline*
650-579-0353
National Youth Crisis Hotline
800-448-3000
Sonoma
The National School Safety Center
805 373 9977
Serves as an advocate for safe, secure and peaceful schools worldwide and as a catalyst for the prevention of school crime and violence. NSSC provides school communities and their school safety partners with quality information, resources, consultation, and training services. The National School Safety Center identifies and promotes strategies, promising practices and programs that support safe schools for all students as part of the total academic mission.
info@schoolsafety.us
http://www.schoolsafety.us/
Social Advocates for Youth
24 hour emergency hotline : (888) 729-0012
Phone: (707) 544-3299
2447 Summerfield Rd. Santa Rosa, CA 95405
provides support, opportunities and hope to children, youth and families. We are dedicated to creating and supporting a caring community where all children, youth and families grow, thrive and succeed.
https://www.saysc.org/counseling/
National Youth Crisis Hotline
(800) 442-HOPE (4673)
Sonoma County Crisis Stabilization Unit
800-746-8181