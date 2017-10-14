A cavalry of Cal Fire choppers circles homes in the Lovall Valley Road area of Sonoma trying to save them during extreme fire conditions.All residents can do is wait behind the evacuation lines.People who live on Castle Road fled in the early morning hours as embers from the hills ignited within the neighborhood."It's been a tumultuous two days back here and I can see right now that it's not even close to being over," said Jim Tutus, a Sonoma Resident.ABC7 News found two homes destroyed on Castle Road and one on Half Moon Street.Someone managed to save these classic cars by pushing them out of a garage that burned on Half Moon Street.We shared images with Jim Titus who choked up with relief that his homemade it."A lot of people found out that their place was ok," said Titus. But not everyone is in the clear.The front of the fire is now burning northeast of the town of Sonoma. Firefighters here on the ground think it may be a structure.At Bartholomew Park winery there are still hotspots all around. Firefighters are trying to keep them contained."This isn't a run this is a marathon. Even after the active firefight is done there's still going to be a lot of hazards trees down power lines that sort of thing blocking the road," said Scott Kenny, Cal Fire PIO.