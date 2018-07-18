SPORTS

VIDEOS: Larry Beil interviews Bay Area sports, entertainment stars on ESPYs red carpet

VIDEOS: Larry Beil interviews Bay Area sports stars on ESPYS red carpet (1 of 5)

Larry Beil interviews Bay Area sports stars on ESPYS red carpet

Former Golden State Warriors stars JaVale McGee and Swaggy P stopped by to talk with ABC7 News on the ESPYS red carpet as well as San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane and Oakland favorite, rapper G Easy. (KGO-TV)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
Former Golden State Warriors stars JaVale McGee and Swaggy P stopped by to talk with ABC7 News on the ESPYS red carpet as well as San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane and Oakland favorite G-Eazy.

Follow Larry Beil on Twitter for more on the 2018 ESPY Awards!

VIDEO: Ex-Warrior JaVale McGee talks leaving the Bay, LeBron on ESPYS red carpet
Former Warrior and ABC7 favorite JaVale McGee stopped to talk with Sports Director Larry Beil about leaving the Golden State Warriors, what he's excited about in L.A. and playing with LeBron James instead of fighting against him.


'Swaggy P' surprisingly has shirt on at ESPYS
Ex-Warrior Nick "Swaggy P" Young had to wear a shirt to the ESPYS, but the fact that he was clothed didn't dull his shine on the red carpet.

Oakland rapper G-Eazy talks Bay Area inspiration, E-40, Warriors
Oakland rapper G-Eazy is an international superstar with a great love for the Bay Area. From loving the Golden State Warriors to talking up his Hyphy inspiration, he represented the Bay at the ESPY awards before presenting on ESPN.

Evander Kane declares cooling red carpet fan the real MVP of ESPYS
Evander Kane stopped to talk about the San Jose Sharks contending for the Stanley Cup, but he stuck around for the fan on the floor blowing cold air onto the hot red carpet.

Visit this page for full coverage on the ESPYs and get the latest updates on sports in the Bay Area and across the country here.

