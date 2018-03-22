Surveillance video shows deadly shooting unfold in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A San Francisco shooting left five people injured, including an officer, and a suspect dead Wednesday afternoon. It happened inside a barber shop in the city's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood.
RELATED: Video shows injured police officer, other victim after SF shooting
Surveillance video from a nearby hardware store shows the shooting unfolding on a busy afternoon in San Francisco. Witnesses describe the shooting as a "traumatic" experience.
Watch the video in the player above for the full surveillance footage.
Click here for more on this shooting in San Francisco.