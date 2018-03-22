POLICE SHOOTING

Surveillance video shows deadly shooting unfold in SF

A San Francisco shooting left five people injured, including an officer, and a suspect dead Wednesday afternoon. It happened inside a barber shop in the city's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco shooting left five people injured, including an officer, and a suspect dead Wednesday afternoon. It happened inside a barber shop in the city's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood.

RELATED: Video shows injured police officer, other victim after SF shooting

Surveillance video from a nearby hardware store shows the shooting unfolding on a busy afternoon in San Francisco. Witnesses describe the shooting as a "traumatic" experience.

