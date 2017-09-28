Suspect identified in deadly officer-involved shooting on I-80 in Emeryville

The suspect who died after an officer-involved shooting on I-80 in Emeryville has been identified as Demilo Hodge, 45, of San Leandro. (KGO-TV)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. --
A man who died after exchanging gunfire with police officers on Interstate Highway 80 in Emeryville on Wednesday has been identified as 45-year-old San Leandro resident Demilo Hodge.

Around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Fairfield police detectives tried to apprehend a homicide suspect but he fled and a pursuit ensued, according to a joint news release from Fairfield, Richmond and Emeryville police.

RELATED: Investigators ask for witness video in deadly Emeryville shooting

The pursuit went onto westbound Highway 80 and Richmond police got involved when it entered their jurisdiction. California Highway Patrol officers also assisted and used a spike strip on the suspect's vehicle near University Avenue.

The pursuit ended in Emeryville, where the vehicle hit a concrete barrier and came to a stop west of Powell Street. Following a standoff, Hodge allegedly shot at Fairfield and Richmond police officers, who returned fire and struck him, police said.

RELATED: Homicide suspect shot, killed on I-80 in Emeryville

Hodge was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not said what homicide prompted the pursuit of Hodge.

The standoff and shooting prompted the closure of Highway 80 for several hours. The highway's eastbound lanes reopened around 11 a.m. and the westbound lanes reopened at about 5 p.m.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office and Emeryville police will be investigating the case.
