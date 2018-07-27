CARR FIRE

TIMELAPSE: Destructive Carr Fire rips through Shasta County

This timelapse video shows the progress of the devastating Carr Fire burning through Shasta County. (Video by Cody Markhart)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
This timelapse video shows the progress of the devastating Carr Fire burning through Shasta County.

PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
The deadly and destructive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County, prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.

