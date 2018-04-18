Are scooters creating a public nuisance in San Francisco?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --This week, San Francisco ordered three scooter rental company's to stop operating until they make sure that riders are obeying state and local laws.
City officials say these scooters are creating a public nuisance.
RELATED: Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose, cities hustle to regulate
Chief legal officer from Bird, one of the scooter company's, sat down with ABC7 News' Larry Beil to discuss how the company is working with the city to make improvements.
Tap on the video player above to watch the entire interview.
VIDEO: What's up with those scooters parked around SF?
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on bikes.