TRAFFIC

BART partners with Ford for Bike to Work month, offers free membership

Ford bikes are seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tuesday starts Bike to Work month and BART is partnering with Ford Go Bike to provide a free one-month membership.

Users can check out a bike at one of 540 docking stations in the Bay Area and ride for up to 45 minutes at no cost.

There are bike docks at 16 BART stations.

RELATED: BART dealing with shared Lime Bikes causing hazards at stations

You can sign up at any time through the end of May.
Click here for more information.

Click here for more stories and videos on public transportation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficBARTfordbikesbicyclefree stuffpublic transportationcommutingSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
City officials confiscate dockless scooters throughout San Francisco
BART dealing with shared Lime Bikes causing hazards at stations
Are scooters creating a public nuisance in San Francisco?
TRAFFIC
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Less traffic in Palo Alto? City greenlights new plan
Tonight: SFMTA to preview final plans for first phase of 38-Geary makeover
New sidewalks with history plaques arrive in Lower Haight
More Traffic
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News