1 dead, 1 hurt in stabbing at San Francisco church

A woman is dead and a man was injured in a stabbing at a church that police in San Francisco say stemmed from domestic violence Sunday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO
One person was killed and another was hurt in a stabbing at a church in San Francisco Sunday.

San Francisco police responded to a domestic violence incident at the Chinese Christian Church just after 2 p.m. and say a woman was taken to a local hospital and later died. A man was also transported to a hospital with what police described as self-inflicted stab wounds.

Witnesses say it happened between the man and woman in front of the pastor.

The San Francisco Police Department homicide detail is investigating the incident.
