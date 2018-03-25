1 dead, 1 hurt in stabbing at San Francisco church

Coroner and medical examiner's van on scene after witnesses say a man stabbed his wife or girlfriend in this church today near SF State pic.twitter.com/EOSUai7dZ9 — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) March 26, 2018

One person was killed and another was hurt in a stabbing at a church in San Francisco Sunday.San Francisco police responded to a domestic violence incident at the Chinese Christian Church just after 2 p.m. and say a woman was taken to a local hospital and later died. A man was also transported to a hospital with what police described as self-inflicted stab wounds.Witnesses say it happened between the man and woman in front of the pastor.The San Francisco Police Department homicide detail is investigating the incident.