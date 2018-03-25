1 dead, 1 hurt in stabbing at San Francisco church

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --One person was killed and another was hurt in a stabbing at a church in San Francisco Sunday.
San Francisco police responded to a domestic violence incident at the Chinese Christian Church just after 2 p.m. and say a woman was taken to a local hospital and later died. A man was also transported to a hospital with what police described as self-inflicted stab wounds.
Witnesses say it happened between the man and woman in front of the pastor.
The San Francisco Police Department homicide detail is investigating the incident.
Coroner and medical examiner's van on scene after witnesses say a man stabbed his wife or girlfriend in this church today near SF State pic.twitter.com/EOSUai7dZ9— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) March 26, 2018