1 dead, 2 injured after crash outside Presidio in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person is dead after a crash in San Francisco. It happened around 3:00 AM right outside the Presidio at California Street and Park Presidio Boulevard.Police say the driver of a Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver and passenger in the other car were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.Police say impairment may have been a factor in the crash, but it's still under investigation.