1 dead, 2 injured after crash outside Presidio in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person is dead after a crash in San Francisco. It happened around 3:00 AM right outside the Presidio at California Street and Park Presidio Boulevard.

Police say the driver of a Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the other car were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police say impairment may have been a factor in the crash, but it's still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
presidiosan franciscocar crashtraffic fatalitiescar accidentpresidio
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News