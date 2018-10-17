1 hospitalized after U.S. Park Police officer-involved shooting in San Francisco

At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries and another has been detained following an officer-involved shooting involving U.S. Park Police near Aquatic Park in San Francisco on Tuesday night, according to San Francisco police.The shooting was reported around 9:31 p.m. around the park located at 2 Marina Boulevard, police said. San Francisco police responded to a call of shots fired but were not involved in the shooting.Information on whether the officer who was involved in the shooting was injured wasn't available. The person who suffered major injuries and the person detained weren't identified.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and to begin the text with "SFPD".