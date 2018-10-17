1 hospitalized after U.S. Park Police officer-involved shooting in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries and another has been detained following an officer-involved shooting involving U.S. Park Police near Aquatic Park in San Francisco, police said. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries and another has been detained following an officer-involved shooting involving U.S. Park Police near Aquatic Park in San Francisco on Tuesday night, according to San Francisco police.

The shooting was reported around 9:31 p.m. around the park located at 2 Marina Boulevard, police said. San Francisco police responded to a call of shots fired but were not involved in the shooting.

Information on whether the officer who was involved in the shooting was injured wasn't available. The person who suffered major injuries and the person detained weren't identified.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and to begin the text with "SFPD".
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDshootingpoliceinvestigationSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
San Francisco police investigating shooting at Aquatic Park
Top Stories
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
KFC restaurant in Antioch a total loss after 2-alarm fire
Despite two jobs, Oakland woman lives in her car
YouTube back up after being hit by major outage
WWII-era plane crashes into golf course fence near Livermore Airport
Cab drivers protest SFMTA's proposals outside city hall
﻿City of San Jose approves contract for safe parking pilot program
Pilot voter registration drive for high school students in San Jose
Show More
Oakland Zoo responds to fence jumper
Warriors unveil 2017-2018 NBA Championship rings ahead of home opener
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
Warriors beat Thunder 108-100 in home opener
Study says Uber, Lyft making San Francisco traffic worse, but drivers disagree
More News