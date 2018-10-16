Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
San Francisco police investigating shooting at Aquatic Park
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
California Cannabis Watch
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
San Francisco police investigating shooting at Aquatic Park
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4500487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
San Francisco police are investigating a shooting at a popular tourist spot.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KGO
Tuesday, October 16, 2018 11:28PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are investigating a shooting at Aquatic Park Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. at Aquatic Park.
No further details were immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPD
shooting
police
investigation
San Francisco
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
Despite two jobs, Oakland woman lives in her car
YouTube back up after being hit by major outage
WWII-era plane crashes into golf course fence near Livermore Airport
Cab drivers protest SFMTA's proposals outside city hall
City of San Jose approves contract for safe parking pilot program
Pilot voter registration drive for high school students in San Jose
Oakland Zoo responds to fence jumper
Show More
Warriors unveil 2017-2018 NBA Championship rings ahead of home opener
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
Warriors beat Thunder 108-100 in home opener
Study says Uber, Lyft making San Francisco traffic worse, but drivers disagree
Oakland Mayor outraged with President Trump after ICE raids
More News