San Francisco police investigating shooting at Aquatic Park

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting at a popular tourist spot.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are investigating a shooting at Aquatic Park Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. at Aquatic Park.

No further details were immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDshootingpoliceinvestigationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
Despite two jobs, Oakland woman lives in her car
YouTube back up after being hit by major outage
WWII-era plane crashes into golf course fence near Livermore Airport
Cab drivers protest SFMTA's proposals outside city hall
﻿City of San Jose approves contract for safe parking pilot program
Pilot voter registration drive for high school students in San Jose
Oakland Zoo responds to fence jumper
Show More
Warriors unveil 2017-2018 NBA Championship rings ahead of home opener
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
Warriors beat Thunder 108-100 in home opener
Study says Uber, Lyft making San Francisco traffic worse, but drivers disagree
Oakland Mayor outraged with President Trump after ICE raids
More News