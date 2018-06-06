1 injured after car slams into fire truck in San Jose

At least one person has been injured after a Nissan Sentra slammed into the back of a fire truck in San Jose on Capitol Expressway. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
At least one person has been injured after a Nissan Sentra slammed into the back of a fire truck in San Jose on Capitol Expressway.

The firefighters were at vegetation fire at about 2:30 a.m. and then at about 3:30 a.m. the car slammed into the fire truck.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital trauma center; his injuries are not known.

No firefighters were injured.

"This is our second accident involving fire engine in the last month, involving a parked fire engine. In both cases the fire apparatus had their lights on. So, we just ask the public to be aware of fire apparatus parked on the side of the road with lights on," said San Jose Fire Department Deputy Chief Reggie Williams

Firefighters say it does not appear that the driver slowed down before the crash. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

