1 killed, another injured in shootings in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One man has died and another suffered life-threatening injuries after shootings in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police.

One of the shootings was reported around 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Jennings Street, police said. Police also investigated a scene near Yosemite Avenue and Keith Street. It's unclear if the two crime scenes are related, according to authorities.

No further information is immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscocrimedeadly shootingshootingsfpdpoliceinvestigationguns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News