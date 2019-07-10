1 killed, another injured in shootings in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One man has died and another suffered life-threatening injuries after shootings in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police.One of the shootings was reported around 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Jennings Street, police said. Police also investigated a scene near Yosemite Avenue and Keith Street. It's unclear if the two crime scenes are related, according to authorities.No further information is immediately available.