1 killed in construction accident at preschool parking lot in Palo Alto

One person has died in a construction accident in the parking lot of a preschool in Palo Alto.The accident happened in the parking lot of the Love N Care Christian Preschool & Daycare at Middlefield Road and Oregon Expressway.A representative of the school said the accident happened at a construction project in the parking lot, but it is unrelated to the preschool itself.Cal/OSHA is investigating the cause of the accident.