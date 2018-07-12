1 killed in construction accident at preschool parking lot in Palo Alto

EMBED </>More Videos

One person has died in a construction accident in the parking lot of a preschool in Palo Alto. (KGO-TV)

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
One person has died in a construction accident in the parking lot of a preschool in Palo Alto.

The accident happened in the parking lot of the Love N Care Christian Preschool & Daycare at Middlefield Road and Oregon Expressway.

A representative of the school said the accident happened at a construction project in the parking lot, but it is unrelated to the preschool itself.

Cal/OSHA is investigating the cause of the accident.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
construction accidentconstructiontraffic accidenttrafficPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News