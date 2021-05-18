Lifelong San Franciscan celebrates her 101st birthday surrounded by loved ones

CeCe Cadelago was surrounded by loved ones she was not able to embrace during her birthday last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also had a FaceTime call with her great-great-grandchild on her birthday.
Cece is a San Francisco native, born in North Beach after her parents immigrated from Italy.
A car parade marked her 100th birthday in 2020.
Her family's secret to longevity is homemade Italian food and good wine.
