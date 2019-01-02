14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5001776" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies are working through the night to recreate the deadly crash which unfolded on Aldine Mail Route Road on New Year's Day.

Update on Aldine Mail Rt. Fatality: the 14 yo driver has been charged w murder & booked in the county juvenile detention center. He sustained a broken ankle in the crash. The driver of the vehicle that was chasing him has been identified & efforts are being made to interview him. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2019

A 14-year-old driver accused of causing a deadly crash in north Houston has been charged with murder.The wreck happened Tuesday on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.Authorities say it all started with the 14-year-old and two other teens throwing eggs at vehicles. A driver, whose car was damaged by the eggs, decided to chase the teens.During the chase, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old driver, who was in a GMC Acadia, ran a red light and smashed into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.Deputies say a man in his late 20s, who was the other driver allegedly chasing the teens, flashed a semi-automatic weapon at them. Authorities have identified him and plan to interview him.Sheriff Gonzalez also says that the 14-year-old broke his ankle in the crash.He has been booked in the county juvenile detention center.