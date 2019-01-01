Girl, 15, arrested following death of baby found in North Philadelphia dumpster

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl, 15, arrested following death of baby found in dumpster, January 1, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA --
A 15-year-old girl is under arrest following the death of her newborn son, who was found in a North Philadelphia dumpster.

Police say it all began when a woman approached 39th district officers around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Lehigh Avenue.

RELATED: 8-year-old killed by train was urged by mother to crawl under train and cross tracks, police say

According to investigators, that woman told police her daughter's friend placed her newborn baby son inside a dumpster.

That woman said she went to the dumpster, retrieved the baby, then notified police.

The baby was taken to Temple University Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say they found the teen, and her mother, inside her home. Investigators believe that's where the teen gave birth.

RELATED: Parents charged in death of toddler left in car overnight after party

The teen and her mother were taken to the Special Victim's Unit. The teen girl was placed under arrest and was then taken to Temple University Hospital for precautionary medical treatment.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

The names of those involved have not been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newschild deathtrain safetypedestrian killedtrainschild endangermentchild killedPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: 8-year-old urged by mother to crawl under train, cross tracks
Parents charged in death of toddler left in car overnight after party
Top Stories
6-year-old struck by 'celebratory gunfire' in Oakland, police say
Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at Florida zoo
Body found in Altamont Landfill near Livermore
Bay Area residents determined to keep resolutions in 2019
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
TIME-LAPSE: NYE fireworks in San Francisco
Fire heavily damages Victorian apartment complex in San Jose
3 displaced, 2 treated for smoke inhalation, after house fire in Vallejo
Show More
Baby rescued from rubble 35 hours after apartment collapse
Accuweather Forecast: Happy New Year!
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Kim Jong Un warns US in New Year's address
Cold winds greeted San Francisco New Year's revelers
More News