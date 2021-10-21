30 years after firestorm ravaged East Bay hills, here's what's being done to keep it from repeating

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11144773" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Wildfires don't just happen in the wild. They can happen in the middle of cities, too. And they are terrifying. Take a look back at the firestorm that tore through the East Bay Hills, streaming now on our ABC7 News Bay Area app.