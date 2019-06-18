2 people hospitalized after explosion in Union City home

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are in the hospital after an explosion in Union City, according to Union City Police Department.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 30000 block of Elizabeth Way.


Neighbors tell ABC7 News the explosion was so powerful, it knocked down shelving around their homes. Others add, the power was followed by pleas for help.

A HAZMAT crew from Alameda County Fire Department arrived on the scene, where officials found extensive damage to the home. Department officials say the house is likely uninhabitable.

There was no fire associated with the explosion, officials said.

There were five people inside the home during the explosion. Two men, a grandfather and his son, were injured in the explosion, according to the Fire Department.

Investigators say there were two containers of butane being handled. One canister was off-gassing and ignited inside the home.

One victim was taken to Kaiser in Fremont, the other to a burn center in San Jose. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Alameda County Bomb Squad was brought in to safety dispose of the containers of butane.

The incident is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
union cityexplosionalameda countyfirefightersinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News