Politics

Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's Super Tuesday speech in Los Angeles

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- A pair of anti-dairy industry protesters rushed onto the stage as former Vice President Joe Biden was delivering remarks in Los Angeles and celebrating his string of Super Tuesday victories.

With his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, standing alongside him, the former VP was in the middle of his speech at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Center when an unidentified woman stormed the platform.

What the woman was shouting was unclear as a man grabbed her from behind and dragged her away.

A moment later, another woman climbed up to the stage waving two handheld signs -- a Biden 2020 campaign sign and another with an image of a cow and the words "LET DAIRY DIE."

She too was forcibly dragged offstage by Symone Sanders, a senior aide to Joe Biden, after briefly being intercepted by Jill Biden.

"I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday," Sanders later tweeted.

The protesters were apparently the same ones who ran onstage during a Sen. Bernie Sanders event several weeks ago.

Joe Biden does not currently have Secret Service protection. The protesters were removed by members of his private security and staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprotestjoe biden
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
More TOP STORIES News